Taysom Hill "Another Wrinkle" For Sean Payton, Saints

When you think about the New Orleans Saints, you probably think about Drew Brees, Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram and the Superdome.

Well, you should also think about Taysom Hill, who is perhaps the most unique player in football.

“If you’re a football fan, you like watching Taysom Hill play football,” former Saints offensive lineman and current Saints play-by-play voice Zach Strief said on Taz & The Moose. “Last season, (special teams coach) Mike Westhoff said, ‘Who’s that Hercules-looking guy who walks around the locker room?’ Mike was the one that was like, ‘I need a coverage guy – and he’s built like a coverage guy. Can I use him?’”

The answer was yes. But Hill, the former BYU quarterback, has morphed into something more this season. He has rushed 33 times for 168 yards and a touchdown and has completed 3-of-6 passes for 64 yards.

“Last season, it was special teams, and all you saw was a football player,” Strief said. “He can run, he can hit – he wants to be out there. For a quarterback, he’s incredibly physical. He seeks out contact. This year, we’ve gotten to see him on the offense as well. I think he’s one of our best special teams players. Obviously (he made) a huge play last week against the Bucs that kind of kickstarted that team and kind of got their butt moving again.

“But on offense, it’s just another wrinkle,” Strief continued. “They put him in at quarterback, he plays kind of a Wildcat role, but they let him throw the football. He’s been running the zone-read. He ran a low 4.4, so you get him out in space and he can make some things happen, he’s very physical and he breaks a lot of tackles.”

In other words, he makes life tough on opposing defenses – and defensive coordinators.

“If you’re a defensive coordinator and you’re preparing to play the Saints, you have this two-headed monster at running back, you got a really good offensive line, you got Mike Thomas – oh, yeah, you have a first-ballot Hall-of-Fame quarterback – and now you’ve got to worry about this 30-play package of the backup quarterback,” Strief said. “It’s kind of like, what a pain, right? ‘You guys are jerks for even bringing it up.’

“So I think that’s been part of it for Sean: ‘Hey, I’m going to give these guys more and more to look at.’ Taysom’s been very good in the tight red zone, been good for us, and obviously a ton of fun to play. He’s made a lot of big plays for us.”